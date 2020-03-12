|
AUSTIN JEAN
(Melrose) Peacefully at Riverside Healthcare Centre, Selkirk, on Sunday 8th March, 2020,
Jean, dearly beloved wife of the late Alec, dear mum of Douglas, Barry and
Nicola and a dear mother-in-law, granny and great granny to her family.
Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Thursday 19th March at 12.00noon to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only
please, but donations if desired will be received on retiring for service for
Dementia U.K.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020