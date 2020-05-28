|
|
|
BAILLIE-PORTER Jean
(Ballielands, Midlem) Peacefully at home on
Monday 25th May 2020,
Jean, dearly beloved wife of
the late Geoffrey R. Porter
and beloved fiancée of
the late David Reid, loving mum
of Olivia, Douglas and Steven,
a dear mother-in-law, grandmother,
sister and aunt to her family and
much loved friend to many.
A private burial will be held at
Bowden Cemetery on Wednesday
3rd June 2020.
For those who wish to pay their respects the hearse will leave Ballielands and travel
through Midlem at 1.15pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 28, 2020