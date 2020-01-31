|
|
|
TURNER Jean
(nee Readle)
(Oxton) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on 24th January, 2020,
Jean, aged 85 years, beloved wife of
the late Jim, much loved mum of Peter, Doreen and the late John, dearest mother-in-law of Irene, Dave and Mary, a loving granny to Gary, Sarah, Martin, Amy and Paul and proud great-granny to Robbie, Jonathan and Lexie.
Funeral service at Channelkirk Parish Church on Wednesday 5th February at 1.00pm followed by interment at Oxton Cemetery at 1.45pm. All family and friends are respectfully invited.
Flowers welcome.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020