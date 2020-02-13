|
|
|
NAPIER Jemima (Mima) Stevenson (St Boswells)
Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit, BGH, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Adam.
Much loved mother to Douglas, Andrew and Richard, mother-in-law
to Nellie and Anne Marie and sister of Mora. Devoted granny to James,
Jacob, Cathryn, Jennifer, Juliet,
Lucy and Adam.
Funeral service to be held at
St Boswells Parish Church on
Monday 17th February 2020 at 12 noon followed by interment at
Benrig Cemetery at 12.45pm.
The family politely requests that
there are no flowers, however there will be a retiring collection for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020