Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jemima Napier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jemima Napier

Notice Condolences

Jemima Napier Notice
NAPIER Jemima (Mima) Stevenson (St Boswells)
Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit, BGH, aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Adam.
Much loved mother to Douglas, Andrew and Richard, mother-in-law
to Nellie and Anne Marie and sister of Mora. Devoted granny to James,
Jacob, Cathryn, Jennifer, Juliet,
Lucy and Adam.
Funeral service to be held at
St Boswells Parish Church on
Monday 17th February 2020 at 12 noon followed by interment at
Benrig Cemetery at 12.45pm.
The family politely requests that
there are no flowers, however there will be a retiring collection for the Margaret Kerr Unit.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -