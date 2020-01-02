|
WEBB Jennifer
(Kelso) Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Margaret Kerr Unit, on 26th December 2019. Beloved wife of Steve, adored mum of Benj, Tammy, Nathan and Abs, much loved nanna of Jake, Charlie, Lennox, Ariana and Mia, loved mother-in-law of Laura, Craig, Kim and John.
For funeral arrangements, please phone Kyle Bros Funeral Directors on 01573 224660. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
Palliative Care Fund 21 (including The Margaret Kerr Unit).
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020