Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Webb

Notice

Jenny Webb Notice
WEBB Jenny (Kelso) Steve and family would like
to thank all relations, friends, and neighbours for all their support, cards, flowers, letters and kind words received after the sad loss of Jenny. Special thanks go to the Nightingales Carers, Doctor Savory, Jane Weir for her comforting service, Kyle Brothers for the funeral arrangements, and to all who attended at the Borders Crematorium.
Grateful thanks to all who contributed to the collection for the Margaret Kerr Unit, who gave Jenny such fantastic attention during her final four days.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -