|
|
|
WEBB Jenny (Kelso) Steve and family would like
to thank all relations, friends, and neighbours for all their support, cards, flowers, letters and kind words received after the sad loss of Jenny. Special thanks go to the Nightingales Carers, Doctor Savory, Jane Weir for her comforting service, Kyle Brothers for the funeral arrangements, and to all who attended at the Borders Crematorium.
Grateful thanks to all who contributed to the collection for the Margaret Kerr Unit, who gave Jenny such fantastic attention during her final four days.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 16, 2020