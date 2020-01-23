Home

Jimmy Munro

Notice

Jimmy Munro Notice
MUNRO Jane and family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, cards,
flowers and support received following the recent loss of Jimmy.
Thanks also to friends and family who attended the funeral, Dr J. Barker and staff at Jedburgh Health Centre for the care and support shown, Rev Lisa-Jane Rankin for the lovely service and Oliver's Funeral Directors for
efficiency and professionalism given.
Collection for prostate cancer
raised £300
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020
