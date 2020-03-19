|
|
|
WELSH (Kelso) Annie and all the family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, floral tributes
and messages of sympathy
on the passing of Jock.
Thanks to S.R.S Carers for looking
after Jock before he went in to
hospital, thank you to Dr. Mike Lewis and all staff of Kelso Hospital for their
care and attention, also Kyle Bros
for their professional care and help
and to Rev Anna Rodwell for her comforting service and care.
The retiring collection for Friends
of Kelso Hospital raised £640.18.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 19, 2020