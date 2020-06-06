Home

Brewis John Malcolm Thomas (Symington/Lempitlaw, Kelso)
Very peacefully, at home, in the loving care of Hansel, Ayrshire on
Saturday, May 30, 2020, aged 70.
Beloved eldest son of Pam and the late Tom Brewis, adored brother of Joy and Peter and Ewan and Alison,
treasured uncle and great uncle.
A life well lived.
Private cremation. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made by cheque to Hansel Foundation, Broadmeadows, Symington, Ayrshire KA1 5PU
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2020
