|
|
|
JONES John Aitchison (Jack)
(Newstead) Peacefully at home on Sunday 4th October 2020, after a short illness, Jack, aged 77 years, retired
Detective Chief Inspector, Lothian and Borders Police, dearly beloved husband of Irene, dear dad of Brian, Ian and Neil, father-in-law of Susan, Rhona and Heidi and proud and loving papa and grandad to Calum, Duncan, Taylor and Taryn.
A private cremation service will be held at Borders Crematorium on
Friday 9th October at 2.00pm which will be live streamed/webcast at www.obitus.com Username: Kice9823 Password: 229736
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020