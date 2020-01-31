|
|
|
LINDSAY John
(Gattonside) Elsie, Iain, Elaine, Evelyn and Gillian would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours
for all their loving support, cards,
flowers, letters and kind words
received after the sad loss of John.
Thanks to Rev Rosemary Frew for
her comforting service, to the staff
at Grange Hall Care Home, for their
care and kindness, Thomas Brown
& Sons for funeral arrangements
and to all who attended at Borders
Crematorium. Grateful thanks to all
who gave so generously to raise the
sum of £468.71 by way of donations
for Arthurshiel Rescue Centre.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020