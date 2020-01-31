Home

John MacVicar

John MacVicar Notice
MacVICAR
John
(Walkerburn) Suddenly but peacefully at Haylodge Hospital, Peebles , on Saturday 25th January, 2020,
John, aged 96, beloved husband
of the late Violet Armstrong, much loved dad of John, Neil, Margaret
and the late Walter, devoted
granddad of Hector and Hamish and
great granddad of Heather and Glen.
A service will be held on
Thursday 6th February at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose
at 2.00 pm. To which all family
and friends are invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020
