MILLAR John
(Galashiels) On 10th March 2020, peacefully at Morningside Manor Care Home, Edinburgh, after a short illness that recently caused him to leave the family home in Galashiels.
John Millar, devoted husband to the
late Edith and much loved father to sons David and Alan and father-in-law to Jayne and Jane.
Funeral service will be at Borders Crematorium, Melrose, on Thursday 19th March at 1.00pm, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Mar. 12, 2020
