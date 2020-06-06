|
|
|
LAIDLAW (Jedburgh) Peacefully at home, after a short
illness on Tuesday 26th May 2020,
Joy, nee Bannon, loving wife to Roy, mum to Clark, Scott and Chris,
gagee to the six grandchildren and friend to many.
A private family cremation will take place due to current Government restrictions, but the family want to confirm that they wish Joy to be driven on a route around Jedburgh before heading towards the Borders Crematorium, which will allow folk to pay their respects from their own front door. This route will begin at 10am (today), Thursday 4th June from Howden Road, past the Abbey, down the High Street, then onwards to Melrose.
There will also be a Webcast available at the Crematorium from 11am (today), Thursday 4th June and for a further
7 days, the details required to gain access to this service are:- https://www.wesleymedia.co.uk/
webcast-view
Login/Order ID - 34021
Password - pqdpknsu
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2020