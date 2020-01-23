|
GOODFELLOW Julie (nee Henderson)
(Earlston) Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr Unit, Borders General Hospital, on Friday 17th January 2020, Julie,
aged 52 years, dearly beloved wife of Keith, loving mum of Lee, Ryan, Grant, Gary and Isla, dear daughter of Bill and Wilma and sister of Frances and Ian. Funeral service at Earlston Parish Church on Wednesday 29th January at 1.00pm followed by interment in Earlston Cemetery at 1.30pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the Margaret Kerr Unit. A reception will then be held at Melrose Rugby Club, those friends who cannot attend the funeral service are most welcome.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020