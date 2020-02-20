|
|
|
GOODFELLOW Julie
(Earlston) Keith, Lee, Ryan, Grant,
Gary & Isla, the family
of the late Julie Margaret Goodfellow, would like to thank all relations, neighbours, and friends, who showed kindness, helped and supported us, prior to and after the funeral in so many different ways.
Thank you to all the medical staff and carers who treated Julie throughout her illness with dignity.
Special thanks to Thomas Brown & Sons and Rev Marion Dodd for their guidance and professionalism, along with many others who helped prepare the service to make it truly memorable.
A collection for the Margaret Kerr Unit, BGH raised £ 2996.85. Thanks to all who contributed.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020