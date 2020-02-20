Home

BOREHAM Kathleen
(nee Drummond)
(Melrose) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Monday 17 th February 2020, Kathleen, aged 82 years,
dearly beloved wife of the late Frank and much loved mum of Keddie. Cremation service at Borders Crematorium on Wednesday 26 th February at 1.00pm to which all friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please but donations if desired will be received on retiring from service for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020
