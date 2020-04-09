|
|
|
BOREHAM Kathleen
(Melrose) Keddie wishes to express her sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown following the sad loss of her mum, Kathleen; for all the cards and
flowers received, for all who were
able to attend the funeral and all
who generously donated to the
£896.45 collected for the
British Heart Foundation.
Special thanks to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (Cardiology Department)
for their care over the years, to the staff at Borders General Hospital,
and to Thomas Brown and Sons,
along with the many others involved, for their caring and dignified support with the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020