MAIN Kenneth Russell (Edinburgh) Peacefully, on 22 September 2020 at Murrayside Care Home, Edinburgh. Ken, originally of Melrose, beloved husband to Mary, cherished father to Catherine and Helen, dear brother to Alastair and much-loved grandfather to Leonie, Gabriel and Giorgia.
A small funeral will take place on
1 October at 11.30 am at Hundy Mundy Burial Ground, Girrick, Kelso.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired to Parkinson's UK.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020