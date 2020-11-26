|
|
|
PURVES Kenneth
(Galashiels) Peacefully on 20th November 2020 in the care of St Andrews Nursing Home. Kenneth, dearest loving husband of Margaret (Nee Hislop), loving dad, father-in-law and friend to Janet and Neil, Stuart and Julie and Matthew and Anne. Proud and adored papa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions funeral private, no flowers please but donations if desired to Alzheimer's Scotland.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020