Thomas Brown & Sons Ltd (Melrose)
East Port
Melrose, Roxburghshire TD6 9EE
01896 822632
Laura Calder

Laura Calder Notice
CALDER Laura (formerly Zawadecka)
(Selkirk) Peacefully at home on Monday 14th September 2020, Laura, aged 85 years, dearly beloved wife of Bob, loving mother of Billy, Maryka, Anton and the late Tanya,
dear mother-in-law of Sheila, David and Judith, grandmother of William, Alex, Paul, Lawrence, Adam, Maryka and Dudley and a great-grandmother
of Lara and Hannah.
Funeral private due to current restrictions, no flowers please but donations if desired for the Macmillan Centre, Borders General Hospital may be sent to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 17, 2020
