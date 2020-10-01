|
|
|
CALDER Laura
(formerly Zawadecka)
(Selkirk) Bob and Laura's family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy shown
to them after their sad loss.
A special thanks to everyone at Roxburgh Street Surgery, thanks also to Gill Coltman for her comforting and fitting service and to Thomas Brown and Sons for funeral arrangements. Donations of £320 received in
memory of Laura will be forwarded
to the Macmillan Centre,
Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020