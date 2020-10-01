Home

Notice

Laura Calder Notice
CALDER Laura
(formerly Zawadecka)
(Selkirk) Bob and Laura's family would like to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy shown
to them after their sad loss.
A special thanks to everyone at Roxburgh Street Surgery, thanks also to Gill Coltman for her comforting and fitting service and to Thomas Brown and Sons for funeral arrangements. Donations of £320 received in
memory of Laura will be forwarded
to the Macmillan Centre,
Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020
