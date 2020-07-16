|
|
|
Lauder Lena
(St. Boswells) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on Tuesday 14th July 2020, Lena,
aged 98 years, dear mother of
Ecky Lauder and the late Dolina Kerr,
mother-in-law of the late Annie Lauder, Doug Balmbra and Watt Kerr,
loving grandmother of Craig, Keith, Stuart, Denise and the late Audrey,
great grandmother of Stephen,
Craig, Jemma and Louise and
great great grandmother of Harri.
A private cremation will be held
at Borders Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd July at 12.00noon.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 16, 2020