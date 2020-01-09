|
HYDE Lyn - Selkirk Died suddenly at
Borders General Hospital
on 16th December 2019.
Beloved wife of the late George,
much loved Mum of Jen and Robin, Mother-in-law to Graham and Sally, Granny to Cameron and Chloe,
Sister-in-Law to Dorothy and Aunty,
to Madeleine and Kenneth.
Service at Borders Crematorium, Melrose on Tuesday 14th January 2020 at 1pm, to which all friends are welcome, bright colours welcome. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the
ITU at Borders General Hospital.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020