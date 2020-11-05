|
|
|
BRIGGS Margaret
(née Purves)
(Kelso) Peacefully, at home, on
2nd November 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Hugh,
loving mum of Hugh, Brenda and Eric,
Mother-in-law to Shelagh, Gordon and Barbara, much loved granny
of Keith, Calum, Craig, Diane, Ewan, Stuart and Cameron and
great- granny of Rosie, Elsie and Tommy. Funeral private due to current restrictions. In memory of Margaret,
donations welcome towards
Alzheimer Scotland via Kyle Bros Funeral Directors.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020