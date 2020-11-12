|
|
|
BRIGGS Margaret
(née Purves)
(Kelso) Peacefully, at home, on
2nd November 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Hugh, loving mum of Hugh, Brenda and Eric, mother-in-law to Shelagh, Gordon and Barbara,
much loved granny of Keith, Calum, Craig, Diane, Euan, Stuart and
Cameron and great-granny of
Rosie, Elsie and Tommy.
Funeral private due to current restrictions. In memory of
Margaret, donations welcome
towards Alzheimer Scotland via
Kyle Bros. Funeral Directors.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020