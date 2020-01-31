|
|
|
Brown Margaret Mackintosh
(St. Boswells) Peacefully at the Borders General Hospital aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of the late Andrew.
Much loved mother to Stephen and
the late Sandra, mother-in-law to
Mark and Sue and sister of Brian.
Devoted granny to Eilidh, Alasdair, Morvern, Ashleigh and Barry and
great granny to Lacey-Mae and Lucas.
Funeral service to be held at
St Boswells Parish Church on
Tuesday 4th February 2020
at 1pm followed by interment at
Benrig Cemetery at 2.00pm.
The family politely requests that
there are no flowers, however there will be a retiring collection for Arthursheil Rescue Centre.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020