Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Montgomery

Notice Condolences

Margaret Montgomery Notice
MONTGOMERY Margaret Eleanor
(Avril)
(nee Harper) (Colmslie Farm, Galashiels)
Peacefully at home on 27th May 2020, in her 98th year, Margaret Eleanor (Avril), of Colmslie Farm, Galashiels
and formerly of "Beechmount", Muckamore, Antrim.
Cherished wife of the late
James Montgomery, dearly loved mother of William, dear mother-in-law of Lynne and adored granny of Helen, James and Darcy.
Funeral at Antrim Cemetery,
Northern Ireland will be private
due to current regulations.
"The day thou gavest Lord hast ended"
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -