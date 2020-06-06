|
|
|
MONTGOMERY Margaret Eleanor
(Avril)
(nee Harper) (Colmslie Farm, Galashiels)
Peacefully at home on 27th May 2020, in her 98th year, Margaret Eleanor (Avril), of Colmslie Farm, Galashiels
and formerly of "Beechmount", Muckamore, Antrim.
Cherished wife of the late
James Montgomery, dearly loved mother of William, dear mother-in-law of Lynne and adored granny of Helen, James and Darcy.
Funeral at Antrim Cemetery,
Northern Ireland will be private
due to current regulations.
"The day thou gavest Lord hast ended"
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 6, 2020