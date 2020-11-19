|
PATERSON Margaret
(née Briggs)
(St Boswells) Peacefully, at Gala Nursing Home, on 12th November 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alec,
much loved mum of Jennifer,
Derek and the late Alan, William
and Aileen, mother-in-law to Rob,
Fiona and Colin and a loving
granny and great-granny.
Funeral private. In memory of
Margaret, donations welcome
towards the Residents comfort Fund
at Galashiels Nursing Home.
Contributions can be made via
Kyle Bros. Funeral Directors, Maxwellheugh, Kelso, TD5 8AY.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020