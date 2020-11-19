Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Paterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Paterson

Notice Condolences

Margaret Paterson Notice
PATERSON Margaret
(née Briggs)
(St Boswells) Peacefully, at Gala Nursing Home, on 12th November 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Alec,
much loved mum of Jennifer,
Derek and the late Alan, William
and Aileen, mother-in-law to Rob,
Fiona and Colin and a loving
granny and great-granny.
Funeral private. In memory of
Margaret, donations welcome
towards the Residents comfort Fund
at Galashiels Nursing Home.
Contributions can be made via
Kyle Bros. Funeral Directors, Maxwellheugh, Kelso, TD5 8AY.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -