|
|
|
Patterson Margaret
(Meg)
Fountainhall Peacefully at the
Margaret Kerr Unit, on
Thursday 20th February 2020,
Margaret (Meg), aged 79 years.
Loving wife of the late Rob, much
loved mother, mother-in-law, granny
and great-granny to all her family.
Funeral service will take place
on Friday 28th February at 1pm at
Borders Crematorium, to which
all friends are welcome.
Family flowers only please but
donations, if desired, to Borders
Pet Rescue in memory of Meg.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 27, 2020