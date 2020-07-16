|
|
|
SIMPSON Margaret
(Melrose) Peacefully after a short illness at the Margaret Kerr Unit
on Friday 10th July 2020,
Margaret, aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Ian,
dear mother of Dave, mother-in-law
of Jackie and proud and loving grandma of Craig.
On Friday 17th July at 12.45 pm
the cortege will leave from
Priorsdene, Melrose and travel
to Borders Crematorium for a
private cremation at 1.00 pm.
For those who wish to view
the service it shall be livestreamed/webcast from 12.55 pm
at www.wesleymedia.co.uk/
webcast-view
Login/Order ID: 40664
Password: abyastqr
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 16, 2020