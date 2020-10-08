|
|
|
MAZA Mari (nee Breingan)
(Motherwell) Peacefully at home surrounded by her family
after a short illness very bravely borne.
Mari beloved youngest child of
Robert and Betty Breingan and much loved sister to Liz Hewat (of Melrose),
Mary, Isabel and John.
A special cousin, auntie and
great-auntie, a dear and kind friend to many and above all a truly wonderful
mother to her son Joseluis.
She will be sorely missed. Mari died on Sunday 27th September 2020, aged 58 and will be laid to rest in Glasgow with her mother and her sister Mary
who were ever in her thoughts.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 8, 2020