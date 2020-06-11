|
HOWIE Mary Swan, M.B.E.
(Blyth Bridge) Peacefully, on 1st June, aged 84, after a short illness, in the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh. Formerly Grange Farm, Kirkcaldy; Spittal Farm, Ninemileburn; latterly Blyth Bridge, West Linton. Sister of Archie, Janet and the late Rab; dear aunt, great-aunt and
a good friend to so many.
Due to current restrictions,
funeral will be private on Friday 12th June 2020 at 2pm but the service in Borders Crematorium, Melrose
may be viewed live on Webcast or in the following 7 days - contact katrina.patersonbell @gmail.com
for details of viewing code.
Gathered at last in the fold.
Published in The Southern Reporter on June 11, 2020