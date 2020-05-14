|
SPENCE (Jedburgh, formerly Morebattle) Peacefully at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh on Thursday
7th May 2020 after a courageous battle against cancer. Mary Cairns, much loved wife, mum, granny and good friend to many. Funeral Private due to government restrictions. The cortege will leave 66 Howden Road on Thursday 14th May at 1.20pm on route to Castlewood Cemetery, the family invite anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so from the pavement. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on the Anniversary of her passing.
Published in The Southern Reporter on May 14, 2020