|
|
|
TAYLOR Mary
(Molly)
(Bowden) Peacefully in the wonderful care of Grange Hall Care Home
on Thursday 13th August 2020,
Molly, aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank, dear sister of Joyce, loving mum of David and Jacqui, mother-in-law of Jaimie, proud and loving granny of Ruari, Kieran and Rian and great granny of Kyle and Ellie.
On Friday 21st August at 12.50pm
the cortege will pass through
Bowden on route to Bowden Cemetery for a private interment at 1.00 pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 20, 2020