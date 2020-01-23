Home

Mary Watson

Mary Watson Notice
WATSON Mary
(Town Yetholm) At Borders General Hospital, on 14th January 2020,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
dearly loved mum of Hazel, Margaret, Kathy, Shona, Libby and Johnny and
a much loved sister, mother-in-law, granny and great-granny.
Funeral service at The Wauchope Hall, High Street, Town Yetholm, on
Monday, 3rd February, at 1pm, to
which all friends are respectfully invited, interment thereafter at Yetholm Cemetery. Flowers
welcome but donations if desired to
The Wauchope Hall.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 23, 2020
