|
|
|
SCOTT Maureen
(née Turner),
(Selkirk, formerly Galashiels) Passed away peacefully at home on the 19th October 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Maureen, aged 83 years,
beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved mother of Steven and James, loving and proud grandmother to Marissa, Olivia and Sam.
A private funeral service will be held at the Borders Crematorium, Melrose at 11am on Friday 30th October.
Please make any charitable donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 22, 2020