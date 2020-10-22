Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Scott

Notice Condolences

Maureen Scott Notice
SCOTT Maureen
(née Turner),
(Selkirk, formerly Galashiels) Passed away peacefully at home on the 19th October 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Maureen, aged 83 years,
beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved mother of Steven and James, loving and proud grandmother to Marissa, Olivia and Sam.
A private funeral service will be held at the Borders Crematorium, Melrose at 11am on Friday 30th October.
Please make any charitable donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -