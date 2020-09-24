|
|
|
HUNTER May
(née Gray)
(Earlston,
formerly Newtown St. Boswells) Peacefully at the Margaret Kerr
Unit after a short illness on
Monday 21st September 2020, May, aged 86 years, dearly beloved wife
of the late Bert, loving mum of Jacqueline and the late Marian,
proud and loving gran of Gary, Kim, Lynsey and Greig and doting great
gran to her four great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held in the chapel of Borders Crematorium on Friday 2nd October at 12.00 noon followed by private burial in Maxton Cemetery at 1.00pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Sept. 24, 2020