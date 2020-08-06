Home

Mike Bleasdale

Notice Condolences

Mike Bleasdale Notice
Bleasdale Mike
(Melrose) Suddenly at the Borders General Hospital after a short illness on Monday 27th July 2020,
Mike, former President and
player of Melrose RFC,
dearly beloved husband of Olya,
proud father, dear son and brother.
On Monday 10th August the cortege will pass The Greenyards at 11.45am
on route to Borders Crematorium where a private cremation
will be held at 12.00noon.
Donations if desired for
The Brain Tumour Charity
may be forwarded to
Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 6, 2020
