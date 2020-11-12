Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Barrie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Barrie

Notice Condolences

Monica Barrie Notice
BARRIE Monica Roden Died Wanganui, New Zealand 20th October 2020.
Born Selkirk.

Dearest wife of the late Adam Barrie. Beloved mother and mother in law of Kim and Terry (Bill) Kennedy, Leeza and Anton Willis, Johnnie Barrie, and Scott Barrie. Adored Granny and friend of Aysha, Amy, Leia, Calum, Zen, Marek, Jayden, and Taylor. Great Gran of 12. Loving Aunt of Frances Innes (Selkirk).

In accordance with Mum's wishes a private family service has been held.

'Rest In Peace our Bonnie Lass'
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -