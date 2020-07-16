|
|
|
ROBINSON Neil
(Melrose) Peacefully after a short illness at Borders General Hospital on Tuesday 14th July, 2020, Neil, aged 71 years, dearly beloved husband of Jean, loving dad of Wendy, Jacqueline and Lynsey and a dear grandfather and great grandfather to his family.
On Wednesday 22nd July the cortege will leave Proirswalk, Melrose at 10.50am to allow people to pay their respects and proceed onwards to Borders Crematorium for a private cremation at 11.00am.
Published in The Southern Reporter on July 16, 2020