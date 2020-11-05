Home

Norman Blacklock Notice
BLACKLOCK Norman
(St. Boswells) At Borders General Hospital on Monday 2nd November 2020, Norman, aged 80 years, dearly beloved husband of Elma, dear dad of Steven and Keith, father-in-law of Karen and Angela, proud and loving papa of Louis, Zoe, Max and Poppy and dear brother of Bert, Joyce and the
late Iris, Jim and Jock.
On Thursday 12th November at 10.30am the cortege will leave
St. Aidan's Park, St. Boswells and travel onwards passing Melrose Rugby Club at 10.50am en route to Borders Crematorium for a private cremation at 11.00am, which will be livestreamed/ webcast at www.obitus.com username Cije4902 password 120359. Donations if desired for My Name'5 Doddie Foundation may be forwarded to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose, TD6 9EE.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020
