Gray Owen Alexander
(Coldstream) Suddenly at home,
on Sunday 26th January,
Owen Alexander,
Master Joiner & Cabinet Maker, very dear husband of Betty (nee Elliot), loving & much loved Dad to Mark and to his wife, Linda; brother to the late John, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service to be held at 11am
on Tuesday 11th February in
Coldstream Parish Church, followed by cremation at Borders Crematorium, Melrose at 1pm.
All welcome to both services.
No flowers please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 6, 2020
