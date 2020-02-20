|
EASTON (Jedburgh,
formerly Wester Wooden, Eckford) Peacefully on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at Borders General Hospital. Patricia (Pat), beloved wife of the late Adam, much loved mum of Allan, John, David and Jean, nana to Andrew, the late Leighanne, Lauren, Nick, Bruce, Lewis, and Stacey, great-nana
to Freya, April and George, dearest
mother-in-law, sister and sister-in-law.
Service at St Marys R.C. Church today, Thursday 20th February 2020 at 9.45am, with interment in
Castlewood Cemetery at 10.45am to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Feb. 20, 2020