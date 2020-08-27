|
JONES Peter Harry
(Oxton, formerly Grendon) Passed away peacefully on Friday 21st August 2020, aged 85 years, Peter Harry Jones, beloved husband
of Ivy, much loved dad, grampa and great grampa.
A private funeral service will be held at 11.00am on 4th September at
Borders Crematorium, Melrose.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Queens House, Kelso, may be sent to Thomas Brown & Sons, Funeral Directors, East Port, Melrose TD6 9EE or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sarah-horsman.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Aug. 27, 2020