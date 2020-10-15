|
ANDERSON Rachel (Rita)
(Newstead, Melrose) Peacefully at Borders General Hospital on Tuesday 6th October 2020, Rita, aged 81 years.
Loving mum of Vada, mother-in-law of the late Ian, proud and loving nanny of Fraser and Katie, dear sister of the late Isobel, Cath and Margaret, dear aunt of Michael, Louise and Fraser and cherished friend of Doreen.
On Friday 16th October at 12.00noon the cortege will leave Rushbank, Newstead and travel via Dean Road
and Melrose High Street en-route
to Peebles Cemetery for a private
interment at 1.00pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020