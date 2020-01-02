|
|
|
ASKEW Ray (Kelso) Peacefully, at home,
on 23rd December 2019, aged 84 years.
Dearest husband of Eileen and the late Violet, dear dad of Susan and
a much loved grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Funeral service at Shawfield Woodland Burial Ground, Shawpark Road, Selkirk, TD7 4EE, on Thursday, 9th January 2020, at 1pm, to which all friends are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired to Kelso Kinetics (chest physio rehab group) via
Kyle Bros Funeral Directors, Maxwellheugh, Kelso. TD5 8AY.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020