Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kyle Bros Funeral Directors Ltd (Kelso)
2 Maxwellheugh
Kelso, Roxburghshire TD5 8AY
01573 224660
Resources
More Obituaries for Ray Askew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ray Askew

Notice Condolences

Ray Askew Notice
ASKEW Ray (Kelso) Peacefully, at home,
on 23rd December 2019, aged 84 years.
Dearest husband of Eileen and the late Violet, dear dad of Susan and
a much loved grandfather and
great-grandfather.
Funeral service at Shawfield Woodland Burial Ground, Shawpark Road, Selkirk, TD7 4EE, on Thursday, 9th January 2020, at 1pm, to which all friends are welcome. No flowers please, donations, if desired to Kelso Kinetics (chest physio rehab group) via
Kyle Bros Funeral Directors, Maxwellheugh, Kelso. TD5 8AY.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -