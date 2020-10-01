|
WAKEFORD Richard Dun (Dick)
(Earlston) Peacefully at
Borders General Hospital on
Tuesday 29th September 2020,
Dick, aged 75 years,
dearly beloved husband of Maureen, dear father of Gordon,
Shirley and Jacqueline and
a dear father-in-law and
grandfather to his family.
On Wednesday 7th October at
1.40pm the cortege will leave
Gun Terrace Earlston and travel via
Gun Place and Earlston High Street
en route to Borders Crematorium
for a private cremation at 2.00pm.
Published in The Southern Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020